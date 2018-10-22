14 suspects charged in multi-state cargo theft ring

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have announced charges for over a dozen individuals involved in a multi-state racketeering ring.

Officials said 14 people were responsible for the theft of cargo across Florida and Georgia.

“Today we are about to change that,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Rundle said during a press conference, “by announcing the charging of 14 local individuals who, we allege, made their living by gliding all around Florida and Georgia in an investigation we have titled Operation Full Load.”

According to Miami-Dade Police, the cargo haul over the last couple of years included anything from furniture to antique cars.

Authorities said the suspects are responsible for more than $3 million in thefts.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.