14 sick cruise ship passengers to be transported to South Florida hospitals

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two cruise ships carrying over 200 guests and crew members with flu-like symptoms are expected to dock in Port Everglades on Thursday, and some of those on board who are sick will be transported to two South Florida hospitals.

As of Tuesday, eight passengers on board the Zaandam and Rotterdam cruise ships have tested positive for COVID-19, including two people who have died and one crew member. All passengers have been in isolation since March 22.

Ten sick patients will be transported to Broward Health Medical Center, which is the official medical provider for the Holland America cruise line, and four others will be transported to Larkin Community Hospital in Hialeah.

According to CNN, Holland America officials said these patients are in need of immediate critical care.

There are also 45 passengers on board experiencing only moderate flu-like symptoms, but they will stay on the ship.

7News cameras captured a white tent set up outside of the hospital, but officials have not confirmed if it has been established to treat the sick cruise ship passengers. 7Skyforce HD captured the Zaandam arriving at the port, Thursday afternoon.

Ninety-seven guests and 136 crew members who are experiencing flu-like symptoms will not be hospitalized. These passengers are expected to stay on the ships and remain isolated.

Most of the passengers are elderly.

Most of the passengers on board the ships have been deemed safe to travel as of Thursday afternoon.

According to CNN, there are 52 Floridians on board the ships altogether.

According to several passengers, they have been having trouble contacting their families via WhatsApp and Facebook. Most of them are couples and some are veterans who have saved up for years to go on cruises such as this.

One couple said they were excited about going to South America, but like many passengers they are caught up in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic because they had no idea about the extent of the pandemic when they boarded the ship since they did not receive any advisories from the state department.

The healthy passengers who didn’t have any windows or balconies were the first to be removed from the Zaandam and onto the sister ship, the Rotterdam.

Suzanne Termaat, whose father is on board the Rotterdam, said she’s hopeful that the ship docks in Port Everglades because her father, who was celebrating his 80th birthday on the Zandaam with his wife and friends, had a difficult couple of weeks being cooped up in the stateroom.

Termaat hopes that they’ll be able to catch a flight back to San Francisco and stay home for the duration of the pandemic.

