POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have detained over a dozen migrants who came ashore along the Intracoastal Waterway in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers responded to the scene along Southeast 28th Avenue and Atlantic Boulevard at around 8:45 a.m., Thursday.

7News cameras captured two detained women sitting on the ground talking to a deputy.

According to CBP officials, an total of 14 migrants were detained.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a woman could be seen sitting in a boat and talking to an officer.

Members with the Department of Homeland Security are also on scene.

CBP will take custody of the migrants.

