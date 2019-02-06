14 injured following crash involving bus in South Miami-Dade

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A total of 14 people were injured following a collision involving a Miami-Dade Transit bus and a car in South Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along U.S. 1 and Southwest 248th Street, around 3:45 p.m., Wednesday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the bus appeared to have gone off the roadway while heading northbound.

Crews airlifted one victim to Jackson South Medical Center with severe traumatic injuries.

Another trauma alert victim was transported to an area hospital by ground.

No word has been given on the severity of the remaining victims’ injuries.

Rescue crews transported 11 people in total from the scene.

The cause of the collision remains unknown.

All lanes on 248th Street are currently blocked while officials investigate.

