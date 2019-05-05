14 churches take part in collective baptism in Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Churches across Miami-Dade County gathered in the name of unity this weekend.

Congregations from 14 houses of worship came together in Key Biscayne, Saturday morning, to take part in a collective baptism

The churches are made up of different cultures, ethnicities and languages.

Parishioners using their religion and beliefs as a reason to unite as one.

