14 breast cancer survivors swim with dolphins at Miami Seaquarium

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Over a dozen South Florida cancer survivors swam with the dolphins at Miami Seaquarium in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

A total of 14 breast cancer survivors swam with the dolphins, Wednesday.

The swim is meant to represent hope, survival and empowerment.

“I didn’t know I was actually going to swim, swim with them,” Elva Gonzalez, a breast cancer survivor, said. “I thought we were sort of going to get to touch them, but to hold on and to feel them moving is just really, really amazing, and to be again with all these women and have this experience together is really, really beautiful.”

During the month of October, the Seaquarium will donate $5 of every general admission ticket sold to Susan G. Komen, an organization that invests in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

