14 arrested, 10 vehicles seized after county-wide gas theft raid in Miami-Dade

MEDLEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have arrested over a dozen people after a county-wide gas theft bust in Miami-Dade.

The multi-agency operation kicked off Wednesday morning and saw the arrests of at least 14 people and seizure of 10 vehicles. Two of the bust locations were in Medley.

The vehicles are believed to contain fuel bladders, which are filled with large quantities of fuel purchased with stolen credit cards. The fuel is often off-loaded at another location and then resold.

Medley Police, Miami-Dade Police and the Secret Service were all involved in the raid.

This is the second bust of its kind this year.

