$13,000 reward offered after father killed, toddler injured in Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after and his 1-year-old son remains in the hospital after they were shot in Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police, 27-year-old Darin Williams Jr. and his child Darin Williams III were shot on the 2300 block of Northwest 187th Street on Monday, just before 9 p.m.

“It was like a barrage of ‘brrrrrr, pop, pop, pop, pop,'” said area resident Maxine Solie, “and I said to the person I was talking to, ‘Them fools must maybe think that it’s still the Fourth of July.'”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews airlifted both victims to Ryder Trauma Center. Williams was listed in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries. His son was last listed in stable condition.

Officials said Darin suffered wounds to his chest and hand, but was alert and talking at the hospital. They also said his father died while trying to shield him from the bullets.

In total, four guns were used, and 47 rounds were fired.

“They just came and just shot him,” said family friend Neema Taber. “They didn’t care that he had his son.”

#NEW: 1-yr old Darin Williams III, has bullet wounds to his head, chest and hand, but was said to be up and talking in hospital according to police and family friends. His father, Darin Williams Jr. died while shielding child, according to detectives. 47 rounds fired @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/FGBEOw1Pf1 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) July 24, 2018

7News cameras showed bullet holes at a home near where Williams and his son were gunned down.

“It’s sad, it’s depressing, it’s alarming,” said Solie. “This used to be a very quiet, nice neighborhood.”

Friends of Williams said he graduated from the firefighter academy earlier this year and had aspirations to move to Atlanta with his family to be a firefighter.

Pictures provided by his family showed father and son smiling at the graduation.

According to a police report, as many as four male subjects with multiple firearms were responsible for the shooting. They fled in a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows and a paper tag.

Cameras showed a police helicopter searching for the subjects.

“As of now, nobody’s in custody, and we have no suspect [information] other than a Honda, dark tinted windows, and that’s all we have,” said Miami Gardens Police Officer Carlos Austin.

As of 6 p.m., officers were going door to door asking for answers, as friends and loved ones gathered outside the victim’s home to pay their respects.

#NEW from #MiamiGardens Police re: killing of this father and wounding of his 1 yr old in shooting Monday night. Please help if able and be eligible to collect cash. ⁦@wsvn⁩ #7News pic.twitter.com/fMjGEWoG0D — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) July 24, 2018

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara Jordan added $10,000 on top of the Crime Stoppers reward, bringing the new total to $13,000.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $13,000 reward.

