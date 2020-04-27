1,300 meals to be distributed at drive-thru food distribution at Dolphin Mall

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - The start of another week amid the coronavirus pandemic is bringing hundreds to drive-thru food distributions across South Florida.

Feeding South Florida is holding a distribution event at Dolphin Mall, located at 11401 NW 12th St., on Monday morning.

A long line of vehicles could be seen wrapped around the mall hours before the event started at 8 a.m.

Organizers said drivers began waiting as early as 10:30 p.m. the night before to ensure they would receive the food they need.

The event is aiming to give out 1,300 bags of food to struggling families.

Food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Feeding South Florida will be hosting food drives at Dolphin Mall every Monday until further notice.

