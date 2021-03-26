13-year-old Florida Keys boy arrested for stealing 2 cars, gun

ROCKLAND KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — A teen in the Florida Keys has been charged with several thefts.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 13-year-old boy, Friday morning.

Armed teenager arrested in stolen car Friday morning: https://t.co/RmY672b0bj — Florida Keys Sheriff (@mcsonews) March 26, 2021

According to deputies, the boy, who had previously been arrested in Miami-Dade the week before, was arrested in a stolen car Friday morning.

“I’m glad we were able to stop this young man without anyone getting hurt,” said Monroe Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “I want to thank our friends with the Florida Highway Patrol for their partnership in this incident. Hopefully, this young man can get the help he needs to straighten his life out before he finds himself a permanent fixture in the criminal justice system.”

Deputies said the teen was taken into custody on U.S.1 on Rockland Key. Investigators said a stolen handgun and two stolen credit cards were found inside the Dodge Challenger that had been reported stolen earlier Friday morning.

Deputies say the teen first stole a Toyota Corolla from Crane Boulevard on Sugarloaf Key Friday morning and drove it to Big Pine Key. Inside that vehicle was a credit card that, deputies said, the teen used at a gas station on Big Pine Key.

Investigators said the teen then dumped the Toyota and burglarized another vehicle and stole a second credit card. Then he is accused of going on to steal the Dodge Challenger.

The teen was ultimately taken into custody and has since been charged with two counts of armed grand theft of a motor vehicle, armed burglary and stealing a firearm.

