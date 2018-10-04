13-year-old arrested for threatening to shoot up Pembroke Pines middle school

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A student has been arrested for allegedly making threatening remarks toward his school in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police said they arrested a 13-year-old boy at Silver Trail Middle School, along Sheridan Street and Northwest 184th Avenue, Thursday.

According to officials, the student stated during class, “I know why people shoot up schools. I wish I could do it right now.” A teacher and several students overheard the student’s comments, prompting the teacher to alert a school resource officer.

The teen was charged with a second-degree felony for making a false report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner. He will be held at a Juvenile Assessment Center for processing.

