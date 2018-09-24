13-year-old arrested for threatening to shoot up Pines Middle School

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 13-year-old boy was arrested for threatening to shoot up Pines Middle School.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, on Sunday, officers were made aware of the threatening statement made by the boy via an Instagram group chat.

1/ Last night our Threat Assessment Team arrested a 13-Year Old Male in regards to a threat made to shoot up Pines Middle School. The juvenile stated that he intended his comments as a joke; he currently faces 2nd Degree Felony Charges ➡️ https://t.co/NvNYN4gGxu pic.twitter.com/OQcLmCiqQV — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) September 24, 2018

Police say the chat was made up of nine juveniles, one of them which alerted authorities.

An investigation by Pembroke Pines’s Threat Assessment Team was immediately launched, and an arrest was made Sunday night.

Police responded to the teen’s home, where he admitted to making the threat as a joke.

The 13-year-old has been charged with a second degree felony for making false threats concerning the use of a weapon.

