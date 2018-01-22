13-year-old accused of hitting women, baby with car in Miami Beach faces judge

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 13-year-old boy accused of driving into two women and a baby in Miami Beach and fleeing the scene faced a judge Monday.

Jamie Pinol was placed on home detention but not before a judge recommended he turn his life around.

“This young man had 27 absences from school last year and his grades stink,” the judge said.

Pinol, a Nautilus Middle School student, is accused of stealing his step-father’s Cadillac and hitting two women with a 3-month-old baby in Miami Beach and fleeing the scene.

Pinol now faces two felony charges for leaving the scene of the crash.

His step-dad says he and the teen’s mom are doing the best they can to raise Pinol.

“We haven’t strong-armed him, but we’ve been strict as possible,” the step-father said

The arrest report reveals Pinol was driving west on 77th Street and attempted to make a left turn onto Dickens Avenue when he hit the family in the crosswalk, around 4:30 p.m., Sunday.

Witnesses said Pinol then reversed his car and took off.

One woman and the baby suffered some bruises while the other woman suffered a fractured hip and head laceration.

All three were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. “I don’t understand how anyone can do something like that,” said Jonnay Pinzon, a family member of the victims.

Pinol will be back in court in a few weeks for his trial.

