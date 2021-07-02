MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters are currently working to extinguish a trailer fire in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest South River Drive and 27th Avenue, at around 9 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene where heavy smoke could be seen coming from the trailer.

“When we arrived on the scene, we found multiple mobile homes fully engulfed in flames,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez. “Immediately, we began a quick fire attack and tried to extinguish multiple units simultaneously. There was one unit that we were able to make entry into and search for victims and luckily there was no victims inside. We’re being told that everyone is accounted for out of the three affected mobile home units. Luckily, there were all able to safely evacuate on their own.”

Thirteen people and three dogs are now without a home.

No injuries have since been reported.

Red Cross is now helping the affected families.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

