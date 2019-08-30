13 Miami-Dade trash and recycling centers to open for extended hours ahead of Dorian

(WSVN) - Some Miami-Dade County Trash and Recycling Centers will be open for extended hours over the weekend while Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida.

In all, 13 centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Saturday until Monday, weather permitting.

The facilities that will open for extended hours are:

Golden Glades – 140 NW 160th St.

Chapman Field – 13600 SW 60th Ave.

North Dade – 21500 NW 47th Ave.

Eureka Drive – 9401 SW 184th St.

Norwood – 19901 NW 7th Ave.

Moody Drive – 12970 SW 268th St.

Palm Springs North – 7870 NW 178th St.

Richmond Heights – 14050 Boggs Drive

West Little River – 1830 NW 79th St.

Snapper Creek – 2200 SW 117th Ave.

South Miami Heights – 20800 SW 117th Court

Sunset Kendall – 8000 SW 107th Ave.

West Perrine – 16651 SW 107th Ave.

Officials are advising residents to take their bulky waste and landscape debris to these centers ahead of storm conditions.

Only residents who reside in unincorporated Miami-Dade County, Aventura, Cutler Bay, Doral, Miami Gardens, Miami Lakes, Opa-locka, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest and Sunny Isles Beach will be allowed to use the facilities listed, officials said.

