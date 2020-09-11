13 Haitian migrants detained after arriving at Hillsboro Beach by boat

Hillsboro Beach Police officers, along with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, stopped a vessel with a group of Haitian migrants onboard.

A total of 13 migrants traveled in a boat and arrived ashore Hillsboro Beach, near 1015 Hillsboro Mile, early Friday morning.

Police said 10 migrants were initially spotted but then they located three more.

The group has since been turned over to Border Patrol officials.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where authorities could be seen near the vessel.

