13-foot python found in water near Siesta Key

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – A 13-foot python was rescued near Siesta Key in Florida.

The 13-foot, 80-pound python was found floating belly up in the water. Wildlife officials said the python was most likely a pet that escaped and ventured into the water to try and warm its body.

“[The python is] extremely dangerous,” said Joe Volpe, who found the snake. “This is not something one should keep as a pet.”

The python is being treated and expected to survive.

