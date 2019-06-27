13-foot hammerhead shark spotted off Florida coast

(WSVN) - A hammerhead shark was seen swimming uncomfortably close to a Florida beach.

The Navarre Beach Fire Rescue shared several images of the shark ‘s fins sticking out of the ocean water, Tuesday.

“Approximate 13 foot Hammerhead shark swimming just off our beach today!” the post read.

While this may seem like a rare occasion, the species has actually been seen in the Gulf Coast waters recently.

A hammerhead shark was spotted surrounding a boat near Anna Maria Island on May 28.

Just that same day, the same type of shark was filmed swimming close to a Pasco Sheriff’s Office boat.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.