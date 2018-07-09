13-foot alligator captured in Venice

(WSVN) - Officials in Sarasota County were able to breathe a sigh of relief after capturing a massive 13-foot alligator over the weekend.

According to WESH, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officers spotted the alligator at Shamrock Park in Venice Saturday.

An official who has been with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years said, “this may be the largest gator we’ve ever responded to.”

.@MyFWC officers are relieved today after capturing this 13ft gator from Shamrock Park in Venice. According to our Animal Svcs Supervisor who has been with SCSO for 20 years, this may be the largest gator we’ve ever responded to. #PublicSafety #OnlyInFlorida #AllInADaysWork pic.twitter.com/AK0s8Z8004 — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) July 8, 2018

