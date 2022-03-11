(WSVN) - Traffic delays are along the Palmetto Expressway due to a multi-vehicle crash.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene along the eastbound lanes of the expressway near 37th Avenue, just after 6 a.m., Friday.

At least 13 cars could be seen lined up on the right shoulder of the roadway.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

Delays extend from 37th Avenue to Red Road.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes until the scene has cleared.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

