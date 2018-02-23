12th Concours d’Elegance raises money for Boys & Girls Club of Broward

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A big benefit was held Friday night in South Florida benefitting the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County.

The weekend-long 12th annual Concours d’Elegance charity event presented by AutoNation and Mercedes-Benz kicked off at the Boca Raton Airport, Friday night.

Founded by Rick and Rita Case, the event gave guests a chance to taste delicious food from 20 of South Florida’s finest restaurants and check out an impressive collection of exotic cars, motorcycles, boats and private jets, with proceeds from the event benefitting the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County.

“We do this as a volunteer,” said Rita Case. “All the people here are volunteers, so it’s a great opportunity to raise a lot of money for your community, for the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County.”

“One thing we’ve never had before,” noted Rick Case, “we got Tim Allen and Jay Leno both going through the crowd picking out their favorite cars and saying hi to people.”

To date, the event has raised more than $10 million.

