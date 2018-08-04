MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police hosted a gun buyback in an ongoing effort to get firearms off the streets.

The event took place on Saturday at Juan Pablo Duarte Park in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood. Police collected all types of guns, no questions asked, and handed out gift cards in return.

Miami Police Cmdr. Freddie Cruz spoke to 7News during the event. “So far, we have over 100 firearms turned in, and that’s 100 less firearms on the street that can land in the hands of a criminal or land in the hands of a child who doesn’t know what to do,” he said, “and we’ve seen often too many tragedies. We don’t want to see that again.”

A total of 128 firearms were turned in. This was the department’s second buyback this year.

