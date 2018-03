MIAMI (WSVN) - More than a hundred firearms are now off the streets of Miami, thanks to a gun buyback event held Saturday.

People turned in a total of 128 handguns, shotguns and rifles, no questions asked, at the event hosted by the City of Miami Police Department at Henderson Park.

The gun buy back totaled 128 unwanted firearms turned in! Good job by all those who made the gun buy back a success. pic.twitter.com/SaIkMRzpM8 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 17, 2018

Participants received gift cards worth up to $250.

