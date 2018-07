OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A mural was painted in Opa Locka on Saturday, showcasing different countries that participated in the World Cup.

Kids from the community joined artists to help paint the 1,200-foot mural near 12555 NW 27th Ave. One of the murals featured a vibrant pink flamingo.

The murals will reportedly be permanent for years to come.

