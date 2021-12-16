HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida girl gives new meaning to the term “college kid.”

At just 12 years old, Sawsan Ahmed graduated from Broward College Wednesday, and received her Associate’s degree with a concentration in biological science.

“Graduating here with my Associate’s degree in general studies from Broward College and I’m really excited,” said Sawsan Ahmed.

She received her high school diploma this May, but has been taking college classes for years.

“Well when I was getting my I.D. and everything, and when I was taking the Pert test, everyone assumed that my mom was the one applying, but it was really funny,” said Ahmed.

She took her first biology course at Broward college at just 10 years old.

“The first course that I took in person, and the only course I took in person was my biology lab, and everyone was staring at me the entire time,” said Ahmed.

“She was able to speak, and speak very well at about 9 months. She started to read and write when she was two, so I knew she would need some sort of different educational path,” said Ahmed’s mother, Jeena.

Jeena has a Ph.D from Brown University and home schooled Sawsan.

“Our experience with her is always been child led. We follow her interests and we just always support her whatever she wants to do so. Um, I think she wants to be MD Ph.D like her dad, and whatever she does we’ll support her. We’re very happy, I feel like sky’s the limit for her,” said Jeena.

Sawsan will be attending the University of Florida for her Bachelor’s degree, and plans to study microbiology and cell science.

“There’s a study showing at artificial intelligence is more accurate than radiologist at detecting cancer. So I want to someday, discover technology like that could potentially save many lives at one,” said Ahmed.

Ahmed’s parents said they know their daughter is going to do amazing things.

“She’ll always be my baby but we’re really proud and, she’s becoming such a wonderful young lady,” said Jeena

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.