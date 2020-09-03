12-year-old girl who went missing in NW Miami-Dade found safe

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old girl who went missing from Northwest Miami-Dade has been found safe, police said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement had issued a missing child alert for 12-year-old Anastasia Vela-Fernandez on Thursday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Vela-Fernandez had been last seen Aug. 25 near the 6000 block of Northwest 30th Avenue.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and Army fatigue pants.

FDLE officials said Vela-Fernandez was possibly be in the company of 31-year-old Jimmy Vela. They did not specify whether the two are related.

Late Thursday night, police said that officers, working in conjunction with U.S. Marshals, were able to locate Vela-Fernandez but did not say where she was found.

