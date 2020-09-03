12-year-old girl who went missing in NW Miami-Dade found safe, suspect arrested

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old girl who went missing from Northwest Miami-Dade has been found safe, police said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement had issued a missing child alert for 12-year-old Anastasia Vela-Fernandez on Thursday.

UPDATE: The Florida MISSING CHILD Alert activated on September 3, 2020, for Anastasia Vela-Fernandez has been resolved. The child has been found safe. Thank you for sharing! #FLMissingChild — FDLE (@fdlepio) September 4, 2020

FDLE officials said Vela-Fernandez was possibly in the company of 31-year-old Jimmy Vela.

Late Thursday night, police said that officers, working in conjunction with U.S. Marshals, were able to locate Vela-Fernandez.

Jimmy Vela has since been arrested and now faces a number of charges.

