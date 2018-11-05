12-year-old girl arrested for posting threats toward Pembroke Pines school on Snapchat

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A young girl has been arrested after police said she made threats over social media aimed at her own school.

Pembroke Pines Police said the 12-year-old posted alarming Snapchat messages threatening to shoot up Pembroke Pines Charter Central. She also allegedly warned students not to go to school.

Earlier today our officers took a 12-year old student into custody regarding threats made against Pembroke Pines Charter Central. Our investigation determined that the campus & the students were never in any danger. Full media release here ➡️ https://t.co/segHr8sOa4 pic.twitter.com/tGRUoThuU8 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) November 5, 2018

According to investigators, she admitted to the posts but said she did not intend to follow through.

Police charged her with second-degree felony for making a false report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner. She is due in court on Tuesday.

