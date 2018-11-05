12-year-old girl arrested for posting threats toward Pembroke Pines school on Snapchat

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A young girl has been arrested after police said she made threats over social media aimed at her own school.
Pembroke Pines Police said the 12-year-old posted alarming Snapchat messages threatening to shoot up Pembroke Pines Charter Central. She also allegedly warned students not to go to school.
According to investigators, she admitted to the posts but said she did not intend to follow through.
Police charged her with second-degree felony for making a false report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner. She is due in court on Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.