12-year-old girl appears in court after threatening to shoot up school

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida middle school student appeared in court on charges of making alarming threats toward her school.

The 12-year-old girl was sentenced to three weeks of home detention after being charged with making a false report concerning the use of a firearm in a threatening manner.

Police said the Pembroke Pines Charter Middle student made threatening posts on Snapchat that said she would “shoot someone.” She also urged her classmates to not go to school.

The girl admitted doing it because she was being bullied but had no intention of doing anything bad, investigators said.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.