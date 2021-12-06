DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old girl will likely face charges after, officials said, she made threats towards Deerfield Beach Middle School.

The State Attorney’s Office has been handed the girl’s case and charges will likely follow.

Authorities said the threats were made online last week and referred to violence and shooting at the school located at 701 SE 6th Ave.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were made aware of the social media post and were able to track down the girl.

Her family has been made aware of the situation.

It is now up to the State Attorney’s Office to charge the child or not.

Other threats were also made towards Deerfield Beach High School and another school in Hallandale Beach.

Broward County Public Schools wants students and parents to know that online threats are serious and will be handled as such.

“Each and every threat that the district receives or that is reported to us, we take those very seriously,” said Broward County Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright. “We partner with our local law enforcement, sometimes partnering all the way up to the FBI in order to track down who is making these threats and where did they originate from. It could be anywhere from being arrested, having a criminal history that starts at that point in time, all the way to the school level for an expulsion.”

Dr. Cartwright urged parents and guardians to be on alert.

“These are very serious things for our children, that they are engaging in. Parents, guardians, caregivers: I’m asking for your help. Please monitor your child’s social activity,” she said.

The district will be starting a campaign to raise awareness on the severity of the threats and the consequences that come with making them.

