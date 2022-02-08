MIAMI (WSVN) - A 12-year-old reunited with the medical team who treated him for severe burns he suffered last year.

They honored 12-year-old Nicholas Howell for his remarkable recovery Tuesday, after he suffered those injuries when he took part in a dangerous social media challenge.

Howell returned to Kendall Regional Medical Center as a survivor to reunite with the team who saved his life a year ago, after a dangerous TikTok challenge changed everything.

He put rubbing alcohol on his body and lit himself on fire.

“It’s difficult when you see your son screaming, ‘Mommy, Mommy, Mommy, on fire,'” said Estella, Nicholas’ mother.

When Nicholas arrived at the hospital, he suffered second- and third-degree burns and spent two months in intensive care. He had to learn basic skills again while facing immense pain.

The day he was released from the hospital, Nicholas said he still had quite a lot of recovering to do.

“It was scary,” said Nicholas. “It brought me down. I went through a dark stage where I didn’t want to talk, lights off and everything.”

Nicholas’ mom said being here a year later is bittersweet.

“We came in as a trauma, and here we are today, you know. Nick walking through here, Nick being able to comfort other children, Nick being able to bring awareness to other children and tell them not to follow the social media trends. It can cost you your life,” said Estella.

On Tuesday, Nicholas’ doctors said he’s making great progress.

During Burn Awareness Week, doctors honor this burn survivor and now, mentor.

“I want to give you this medal just to honor you, OK? Thank you for everything,” said a doctor, awarding Nicholas a medal.

The 12-year-old said his future involves mentoring other burn patients, especially kids, who he’ll guide through a very difficult time.

