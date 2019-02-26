12-year-old bullied for skin color empowers young girls with messages of self-love

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old in Opa-locka who was bullied for her skin color is working to inspire hundreds of young girls with empowering messages of self-love.

Zoe Terry is already an inspirational entrepreneur at the age of 12.

“I started Zoe’s Dolls because, when I was 5 years old, I was bullied because of the color of my skin and the texture of my hair,” she said.

Terry turned that negative energy into a positive force for change.

“I got the community to donate new brown dolls of color, so I could then give out to girls all over,” Terry said. “I wanted to find a way where I can let girls know that their image is beautiful, that they’re special just the way they are.”

The 12-year-old is now back with a unique letter-writing campaign called Zoe’s National Love Letters to Black Girls.

She asked the Opa-locka Community Development Corporation and law school students to write notes and messages of encouragement to young girls.

Everyone Terry has asked to participate was happy to oblige.

“You don’t know what they are going through, so you can uplift them and help them get through whatever they are going through,” Terry said.

As part of a Black History Month celebration, young girls in kindergarten, first grade and second grade at Nathan B. Young Elementary School all came together to receive dolls, roses and letters of love, Tuesday.

“They may feel that they are not beautiful, and it could help them feel beautiful,” said Terry. “When they look in the mirror, they can have confidence and love who they are no matter what.”

In addition to the gifts, Terry also encouraged all the young girls to create their own black history simply by being themselves.

