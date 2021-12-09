PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A middle schooler caused concern on campus when he was found with knives and much more in his possession.

The school resource officer at Walter C. Young Middle School in Pembroke Pines got wind of the fact that a 12-year-old male student had allegedly brought a slingshot to school, Thursday.

Upon finding the boy, he searched him and found four knives and two rocks inside the student’s backpack.

The student was taken into custody, and now he’s been charged with possession of weapons on school property.

No threats were related to the incident. The school was not placed on lockdown at any point.

The boy will likely face a judge Friday.

