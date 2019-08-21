12-year-old bit by shark at Fort Lauderdale beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old has been bit by a shark at a Fort Lauderdale beach.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the shoreline near The Ritz-Carlton, located along North Fort Lauderdale Beach, just before 9:15 a.m., Wednesday.

The child was transported to Broward Health Medical Center for a minor toe injury.

