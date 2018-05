OCALA, Fla. (WSVN) – Several sinkholes forced Ocala residents to evacuate their homes.

At least 12 sinkholes have opened since Wednesday, and eight families were forced to leave their homes.

Engineers are continuing to run a series of tests to secure all remaining sinkholes. Officials expect this to be done by the end of the week.

