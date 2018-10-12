12 philanthropists honored at American Cancer Society’s luncheon

MIAMI (WSVN) - The American Cancer Society honored South Florida philanthropists and 7News’ Lynn Martinez met with some of them.

The organization hosted the 2018 Inner Circle of Twelve Luncheon and Fashion Show in Downtown Miami, Friday.

The event recognized 12 women who have stepped up and gave back to their communities.

Martinez met with the women at the event as well.

“We choose 12 women each year that we get to honor here in our community for all of the amazing and generous work that they do,” said American Cancer Society Orey Brown.

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives and leading the fight for a world without cancer.

