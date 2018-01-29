12 people charged with breaking into home to party, steal

WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities says 12 people, many of them teenagers, have been arrested and charged with breaking into a South Florida home to party and steal.

The Palm Beach Post reports Palm Beach sheriff’s deputies checked on a home in early January after reports of a burglary.

Twelve people, from ages 18-20 were arrested, including one young man last week who said he cashed a check stolen from the victim’s home, using her dead husband’s name.

The homeowner, who was out of town during the break-in, said a BMW X5 SUV, a TD Bank checkbook, Harmon Kardon wireless speaker, more than $3,000 in liquor and wine and six dining room chairs were stolen.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending