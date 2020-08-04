12 displaced after flames erupt inside Little Havana apartment building

MIAMI (WSVN) - A dozen people have been displaced after a fire broke out inside an apartment building in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Southwest Fourth Street and 12th Avenue, just after 8 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said one man was inside of the apartment at the time the flames broke out and was able to escape.

Crews were able to put out the flames from the first floor of the building.

A total of 12 residents, eight adults and four children, have been displaced from their apartments due to the extent of damage caused by the fire.

A dog was rescued from the second floor and is said to be OK, while another dog remains unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Red Cross volunteers have been notified to respond to the scene.

