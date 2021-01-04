12 displaced, 4 dogs rescued after fire at Miami duplex

MIAMI (WSVN) - Twelve people have been displaced after a fire at a duplex in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the duplex along Northwest 14th Street and 25th Avenue, early Monday morning.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and rescued four dogs from inside the home.

No injuries were reported.

Family members had to sleep in their cars while officials began the investigation into what caused the fire.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.