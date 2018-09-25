11-year-old student arrested for threatening to shoot up Pembroke Pines school

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - An 11-year-old student has been arrested after he was accused of threatening to shoot up his middle school.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the Walter C. Young Middle School student spontaneously said “I’m going to shoot up the school” while in class Monday.

When another student asked if he was serious, the boy responded, “maybe, maybe not.”

The other student then told the administrators, and the 11-year-old was arrested.

Police said the boy admitted to making statements, knowing it frightened his classmates. The boy also said he made a mistake and was frustrated over his school lessons.

The boy has been charged with making a false report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.