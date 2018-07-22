11-year-old in St. Petersburg graduates from college

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — An 11-year-old student in St. Petersburg graduated from college.

William Mallis was declared a genius at the age of 5.

After graduating high school at the age of 9, Mallis started college in St. Petersburg.

The pre-teen eventually earned his associate degree.

Mallis now plans on going to the University of South Florida in the fall to become an astrophysicist.

