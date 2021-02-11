11-year-old hospitalized after being struck in Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A young boy is fighting for his life after being struck in the street in Sunny Isles Beach.

The 11-year-old was hit by a car while walking across the pedestrian crosswalk at 163rd Street and Collins Avenue, just before 7 p.m., Wednesday.

The young victim was airlifted to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The driver stayed on the scene.

