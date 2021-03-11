11-year-old boy rushed to hospital after dog attack in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A boy had to be rushed to the hospital after being attacked by a dog in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Northwest 73rd Avenue and 44th Court at around 8:20 p.m., Thursday.

According to fire rescue, the 11-year-old boy was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

Police said the boy was visiting family when he and other children went outside to play video games.

That’s when the homeowner’s dog followed the children out, and the canine, at some point, began barking and attacking the child, biting him in the arm, police said.

As of Thursday night, the dog remains in the homeowner’s care.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.