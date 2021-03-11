11-year-old boy rushed to hospital after dog attack in Lauderhill; dog taken by Animal Control

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A boy was rushed to the hospital after being attacked by a dog in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue personnel responded to a home in the area of Northwest 73rd Avenue and 44th Court at around 8:20 p.m., Thursday.

According to fire rescue, the 11-year-old boy was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

Police said the boy was visiting family when he and other children went outside to play video games.

That’s when the homeowner’s dog followed the children out, and the canine, at some point, began barking and attacked the child, biting him in the arm, police said.

The dog remained in the homeowner’s care on Thursday night.

Friday morning, however, Animal Control visited the home and left with the dog in their custody.

It remains unclear what will happen to the dog.

