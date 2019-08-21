11-year-old boy released from hospital after shark bite at Fort Lauderdale beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An 11-year-old Canadian boy has been released from the hospital after suffering a shark bite at a Fort Lauderdale beach.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the shoreline near The Ritz-Carlton, located along North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, just before 9 a.m., Wednesday.

Christian Mariani was transported to Broward Health Medical Center’s Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital for a minor toe injury. Fire officials said he has since been released from the hospital.

“It was really scary because I knew something bit me, but just the fear of not knowing what bit you and what’s gonna happen to your foot after, that is the scariest feeling that I think I have ever experienced,” Mariani said.

Mariani said he was in waist-deep water when he said he felt a biting, stinging sensation on his foot. He then got out of the water as fast as possible, and that’s when he noticed a lot of blood on his foot.

“I hope he’s OK, obviously,” a witness said. “I hope the kid’s doing OK. It’s scary.”

Lifeguards in the area for training responded quickly and provided first aid to the 11-year-old.

Photos released by FLFR showed paramedics treating his foot, which had visible teeth marks that required 17 stitches.

“Based upon the bite pattern being more rounded than jagged, we’re going with a possible shark bite at this point,” said FLFR Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan early Wednesday. “However, the bite marks are very, very small. [They’re] very, very minimal. This time of year, we see a lot of bait fish that are coming down the coast, and it’s the ocean. It’s very natural for these fish to be feeding.”

Mariani said as soon as he gets the stitches out from his foot, he will return to the water.

