SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An 11-year-old boy reeled in an unexpected catch during a fishing trip.

Dwayne Smith and his 11-year-old grandson will never forget their first trip magnet fishing.

“It was total beginner’s luck,” said Smith.

Grandpa snapped a photo of his grandson Alan on Sunday with their 40-pound catch using a double-sided magnet on a rope.

“We come out here. and in the first five minutes of being out here we find two semiautomatic .50-caliber Barrett sniper rifles,” said Smith.

They found them at the bottom of a canal in Southwest Miami-Dade.

“They were wrapped in shrink wrap, like a mummy,” said Smith.

Alan expressed his excitement when he saw what they had caught.

“I was going nuts when we got two guns,” he said.

“I am a retired infantry officer, and my instinct is to clean up a rusty weapon,” said Smith.

After he did, he noticed that the serial numbers were not visible and immediately turned them over to Miami-Dade PD, where they will be examined in a forensics lab.

“My only hope is that if there’s a murder involved in this that the families can get closure from it and also that if it is a stolen weapon, stolen weapons, that they can be returned to the owners,” said Smith.

Sunday’s trip was a big deal to Alan for many reasons.

“It was about capturing guns and saving the world,” he said.

And spending time just the two of them bonding.

“It’s been really special to do something outside that he likes,” said Smith.

Miami-Dade PD said it will take months to process the guns to figure out their backstory and if they were used in crimes.

