11-year-old boy hospitalized after possible shark bite at Fort Lauderdale beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An 11-year-old boy is recovering at the hospital after suffering a possible shark bite at a Fort Lauderdale beach.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the shoreline near The Ritz-Carlton, located along North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, just before 9 a.m., Wednesday.

Christian Mariani was transported to Broward Health Medical Center’s Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital for a minor toe injury.

“I hope he’s OK, obviously,” a witness said. “I hope the kid’s doing OK. It’s scary.”

Photos released by FLFR showed paramedics treating his foot, which had visible teeth marks that required stitches.

“Based upon the bite pattern being more rounded than jagged, we’re going with a possible shark bite at this point,” said FLFR Chief Stephen Gollan. “However, the bite marks are very, very small. [They’re] very, very minimal. This time of year, we see a lot of bait fish that are coming down the coast, and it’s the ocean. It’s very natural for these fish to be feeding.”

Officials said he’s expected to be discharged from the hospital sometime after noon.

