11-year-old boy bit by shark at Fort Lauderdale beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An 11-year-old boy has been bitten by a small shark at a Fort Lauderdale beach.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the shoreline near The Ritz-Carlton, located along North Fort Lauderdale Beach, just before 9 a.m., Wednesday.

Christian Mariani was transported to Broward Health Medical Center’s Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital for a minor toe injury.

Photos released by FLFR showed paramedics treating his foot, which had visible cuts.

Officials said he’s expected to be discharged from the hospital sometime after noon.

