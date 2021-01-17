11 units damaged after apartment fire in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a fire in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Southwest Fourth Street, Saturday night.

Officials said 11 units were damaged in the blaze and 14 people, including two children, were impacted.

American Red Cross volunteers have since responded to assist eight families with emergency financial assistance and relief items.

The disaster team said they’ll continue to offer support to those families.

