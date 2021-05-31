POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies detained 11 migrants, including small children, after they came ashore in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene at the Hillsboro Inlet Marina, located along the 2700 block of North Riverside Drive, at approximately 10:50 a.m., Monday.

Witnesses said deputies surrounded the migrants as they pulled into the marina.

“They were about to run aground. The BSO waved them off of the jetty,” said a witness who identified himself as Chris, “and after they waved them off of the jetty, they came through the inlet.”

“Three guys bailed off the boat. A van was waiting here; they jumped in the van, and they took off,” said witness Eric Fisher, “and then the cops showed up all behind that.”

BSO officials said 11 migrants from Trinidad, Jamaica and Haiti were detained.

“I think it’s really sad. Obviously, they went all the way through all this struggle, obviously are escaping some pretty bad stuff,” said witness Kelly Marquardt.

7News cameras captured an officer as he tied the shoelaces of a boy wearing a blue jacket who was among those taken into custody.

Minutes earlier, a woman on board a small recreational boat was comforted by an older child, and the little boy helped by the officer was seen sipping a bottle of water, as other migrants sat ashore in handcuffs.

The Department of Homeland Security has not confirmed they’re looking for anyone.

Witnesses speculated the migrants hoped they would go unnoticed on the busy waterways and blend in with other Memorial Day boaters.

What did not go unnoticed was a woman who looked like an exhausted mother and the boy in the blue jacket standing by her side. Despite the heat, the child kept on his jacket.

“It’s heartbreaking to see these people sitting there, kind of like, what do you do to risk your lives to actually try to get here that badly?” said Marquardt. “It must be pretty bad.”

“It’s always a big problem, when you see [boats] empty, and you call the Coast Guard and you ask them, ‘Did you pick anybody up?’ And they say, ‘No,'” said Chris, “and you’ll never find them. You’ll never know what happened.”

In this case, everybody transported for processing will likely be sent back to their home countries.

“We also welcome people, so I don’t know. How are we supposed to figure out what to do with these people who are sitting there in a terrible situation?” said Marquardt.

Department of Homeland Security officials said they are continuing to investigate.

